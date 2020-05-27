Shopping is Back: Stores in Destiny USA Prepare to Reopen Friday

Some retail stores in Destiny USA will be able to reopen Friday, May 29 in Phase Two of New York's phased reopening plan. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon made the announcement during his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

"If you have been in Destiny, you know its one of the easier facilities, indoors, probably anywhere, to physically distance," McMahon said. "So certainly the restaurants outside of curbside and the entertainment types of stores will not be open in Phase Two, but if you have other retail, in Phase Two, they'll be able to open up."

It will be up to individual retail tenants on whether or not they reopen in Phase Two, and McMahon said it will be interesting to see if there is enough foot traffic within Destiny to make it worth opening up.

"The challenge with that type of setting compared to another retail setting is...How many people are gonna go based off of crowds and anxiety with crowds?" McMahon said.

While new regulations will be in place throughout the mall requiring masks and social distancing at all times, McMahon assured that people should not be going to Destiny to just hang out.

"You're going to Destiny to go buy some summer clothes for your kids or go buy this or that. That's what you're going there for," McMahon said. "This isn't a spot to drop off six or seven teens to go hang out for a day. We're not there yet. At some point, we'll be there. But that's just not where we are right now."

Pyramid Management Group owns Destiny USA and released a list of "Healthy Shopper Guidelines" Wednesday, in accordance with the CDC.

Courtesy of Pyramid Management Group

Destiny USA also released a list of retailers offering curbside pickup, including the LEGO Store, World of Beer, and Pottery Barn. Check out the full list on Destiny's website.

Sangertown Square in New Hartford also plans to open in Phase Two with new regulations.

New York regions, including Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, are getting ready to open more businesses in Phase Two, starting May 29. This includes retail, administrative support, real estate, and professional services. (Say goodbye to that quarantine haircut!) Find out what businesses are eligible to open in Phase Two, and look ahead to Phases Three and Four here.