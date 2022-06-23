Is It Legal to Shoot Frogs in New York State

Is it really legal to shoot frogs in New York State?

Move over deer, bears, turkeys, and birds. It's frog hunting season in New York. And yes, you can legally shoot frogs in the Empire State. There's no limit either. You can take as many as you want.

I've heard of frog gigging where people go out with a pitchfork or a spear to catch frogs. Big and Rich even go 'out giggin' frogs, after introducing their old bird dog.' But I've never heard of people actually shooting frogs with a shotgun.

It's legal during frog hunting season which runs from June 15 through September 30, 2022. A fishing or hunting license is required from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to take frogs with a spear, club, hook, gun, bow, or by hand.

The only exception during frog hunting season is the northern cricket frogs and the eastern spadefoot toads. Neither can be taken anywhere in the state, in or out of season.

Frog hunting hours in New York are any time of day or night. You just can't use a gun to take frogs when hunting after sunset.

Frog legs anyone?

Free Fishing

Does grabbing an old fashion rod and reel sound more up your alley? Enjoy a day on the water during three free fishing weekends, where anyone can fish the fresh waters of New York State and no fishing license is required.

June 25-26, 2022

September 24, 2022

November 11, 2022