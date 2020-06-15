Several NFL Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

Whew chile! First it was the NBA, now the NFL is having it's turn with the cornavirus. Several players have tested positive for COVID-19.

In March, the first NFL employee to test positive was Sean Payton, who coaches the New Orleans Saints. Von Miller of the Denver Broncos and Brian Allen of the Los Angeles also previously tested positive. Now, a few players from the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN. While NFL teams were able to reopen training facilities on May 19, the players who tested positive were not in their teams' facilities.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees." ~ The Dallas Cowboys via CNN

I do think this is a setback for the NFL coming back soon. How can players socially distance in a game, when one of the biggest parts of their job is to tackle the other team's players. I think they will have to do constant testing in order to make it work, and by constant, I mean daily. Even if a player tests positive one day, they could be exposed once they leave the facilities, putting them and their teammates at risk the next day. If you are a football fan, I'm sure you don't want to hear that, but it's hard to figure out how else they can effectively play the game and remain socially distanced. Plus, you have players sweating and probably spitting during games, which could easily get on other players.