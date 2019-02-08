Set Up Begins for the New York State Winter Fair

The New York State Winter Fair is setting up. With rides, Fair food, and entertainment all weekend, we might actually forget it's winter in Central New York!

The Winter Fair runs February 8-10 inside the Expo Center in Syracuse . There's fair favorites like rides, food, exhibits, a kid's zone and music from local bands. Winter activities will also be held outside, including unique ice sculptures with the Winter Fair Snow Globe. Plus, you'll get a sneak peek at the upcoming state fair in the Summer of 2019.

Photo Credit - NYS Fair

“While we’re trying to bring the best of the summer State Fair to the winter, we’re also embracing the current season. The dramatic ice sculptures showcase some of the great things about winter in Upstate New York,” said Steve Becker of Premier Promotions.

Here's the rides:

A Ferris Wheel

The Swinger

The Scrambler

The Zero Gravity

The Fun Slide

The Merry-Go-Round

The Scooper Jet

The Tubs of Fun

The Flying Elephants

The Car Combo

Rides will cost $3 each, with an All-Access Pass available for $15.

Photo Credit - NYS Fair

Winter Fair hours:

3 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb 8

10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 9

Noon - 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 10

Pre-sale admission is $4 for adults and $2 for seniors age 60 and above and for teens ages 13-17. Children 12 and under are free. At the gate, tickets will be $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and teens.

Get your tickets to Winter Fair at TheGreatNewYorkStateFair.gov .

Parking is free through Gate 6.