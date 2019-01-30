New York State Winter Fair Food Vendors Released
What type of food will you find at the first ever New York State Winter Fair? The full list of food vendors has been released.
There are plenty of familiar and new foods to satisfy nearly any state fair cravings coming to this new fair. Syracuse.com reports some summertime favorites will be there, and plenty of other Syracuse restaurants will be making an appearance.
Here’s a list of the vendors for the fair which runs February 8th - February 10th:
Bosco’s at the Fair - Hofmann Hot Dogs, Coneys, Hamburgers, Prime Rib Sandwich, Salt Potatoes
Byrne Hollow Farm - Milk
Cheese Filled Company - sample cheese filled pepperoni, cheese-filled summer sausage, cheese filled pickles, cheese and pepperoni spreads, and pickled pepperoni.
Creole Soul - Crab Balls, Dirty Rice Poppers, Bangin’ Bourbon Sausage, Nawlins-Style Steamed Clams, Red Beans & Rice, Bourbon Chicken, Swamp Juice, Pralines
Cupcakes R Me - Variety of cupcakes
Eva’s Sweets and Pierogies - Kielbasa Sandwich, Pierogies, Golabki (stuffed cabbage), Barchsh (beet soup) & Sweets
Fresh Potato Group - Variety of Potatoes on a Stick
Glazed and Confused - Variety of Donuts
Henry’s Hen House - Fried Chicken, Fried fish, Red beans and rice, Collard greens, Macaroni & Cheese, Dirty rice, Southern sweet tea
Kiki’s Authentic Greek Cuisine - Lamb Gyro, Chicken Gyro, Veggie Gyro, Gyro bowl, Gyro platter, Spanakopita, Chicken kabob, Pork kabob, Tzatziki Fries, Greek salad, Baklava, Nut roll; Kid’s meal: chicken tenders , fries and a juice box
Limp Lizard - pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, BBQ chicken, beans, coleslaw, cornbread
Main Events - Variety of carnival food
Moose Joose Slush - Frozen Slush Drinks
Nat’s Nuts - Variety of Nuts
Otro Cinco - Chicken burritos, Bean and cheese burritos, Paella, Chips and salsa , Chips and guacamole
Oompa Loompyas - Specializing in Filipino “Fusion” street food
Paradise Companies - Villa Pizze Fritte - Pizze Fritte, Lemonade, Ice Cream - Soft ice cream: vanilla, chocolate, twist
Pascarella’s Catering & Bakery - Meatballs, Pasta with red sauce, Fries, Chicken egg rolls, Cannoli, half-moon cookies, Chocolate Chip cookies
Peppino’s - State Fair Sausage Sandwich, Pizza and other Fair favorites, along with Beer, Wine and Wine Slushies
Riches Apiary - Varity of Honey
Rob’s Salmon Smokehouse - Packaged smoked salmon
Salt City Coffee - Hot Chocolate & Coffee
Sarita’s Food - Empanadas and other Spanish cuisine
Soldier Boy Fudge, LLC - Variety of Fudge
The Chef and the Cook - Build your own Pho
Thrive Life - freeze-dried food
Twice the Spice - Variety of Spices
What The Fudge - Variety of Fudge"