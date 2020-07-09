Set To Reopen, Sangertown Issues Safety Protocols

Set to reopen for the first time since mid-March, Sangertown Square in New Hartford will have new protocols in place for its tenants and employees as they welcome shoppers back.

Sangertown Square opens at 11:00 a.m. Friday. Daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Not only Sangertown have enhanced HVAC filtration in place - a system capable of filtering out coronavirus particles, a requirement to open from New York State - but guests will find several sanitizing stations throughout the mall, and digital directories to inform shoppers of store locations.

According to officials at Sangertown, here is a list of safety measures:

Face Mask Requirement: Everyone visiting Sangertown Square will be required to wear a face mask before entering, in accordance with New York State and CDC guidelines.

· Curbside Pickup: Guests are encouraged to take advantage of our additional parking spaces at various center entrances designated for curbside pickup from your favorite brands. The main curbside pickup location is located between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s.

Shoppers are also asked to only pick up or touch items they intend to purchase as another way to stop the spread of the virus.

