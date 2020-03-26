Family Sends Thank You Cards To NY State Police

There are so many people who are working round the clock to make sure people in our community are staying safe and healthy. This doesn't go unnoticed, and one family made sure to show their appreciation the good old fashioned way.

The New York State Police posted on their Facebook page Wednesday a photo of a thank you card that was given to them by a family, along with some drawings by the kids to show their appreciation.

Kudos to the parents of these kids who seem be doing a great job teaching their kids appreciation and respect!

It's a great time to truly show those who are heavily involved your appreciation. You could send them thank you cards as well, or maybe consider sending them lunch from your favorite local restaurant. It's the little things that people love the most.