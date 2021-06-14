Senators Schumer And Gillibrand Want To Hang Up On Robocalls

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are joining their colleagues in the Senate to put and end to unsolicited robocalls.

The lawmakers are calling for legislation to enhance penalties for automated and illegal robocalls nationwide.

The Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone (DO NOT) Call Act would increase penalties for individuals and companies intentionally preying on consumers through unsolicited robocalls.

The Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone (DO NOT) Call Act would:

Clarify violations under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which outlaws robocalls;

Allow prison terms of up to one year for willfully and knowingly violating the TCPA;

Allow prison terms of up to three years for aggravated violations of the TCPA;

Double the maximum penalties under the TCPA for falsifying caller ID, from $10,000 to $20,000.

“From every corner of New York there is one thing everyone can agree upon, and that is the enduring hope that the robocalls stop,” said Senator Schumer. “Americans are desperate to ‘hang up the phone’ and the DO NOT Call Act is the antidote we need to cut the cord on ‘spoofing’ scams that target especially elderly New Yorkers. Whether it’s the landline or cell, no one should be scared to pick up the phone, and I will fight tooth and nail to ensure that New Yorkers can have some peace and quiet from the incessant ringing of robocalls.”

Schumer and Gillibrand say consumers loose about $40 billion a year through telemarketing fraud.

Senator Gillibrand has been a strong advocate of increasing protections for New York consumers.