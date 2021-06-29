Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Syracuse today, where he was joined by U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to look at plans invoving the future of Interstate 81.

The Senators wanted Buttigeg to see how the multi-million dollars makeover plan for the highway could improve the city.

“Highways like Syracuse’s I-81 have too often been built through low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, displacing residents, dividing cities, increasing pollution, and limiting economic opportunities in impacted neighborhoods,” said Senator Schumer. “After a long and thorough outreach process by NYSDOT, strong community consensus chose this approach of replacing I-81, which we are pleased to support by bringing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Syracuse. Secretary Buttigieg saw for himself today how the community plan to remove a hulking, physical barrier to mobility and opportunity for impacted communities could transform the area and how with federal funding, I-81 can revitalize downtown Syracuse and connect local workers to good-paying jobs.”

Schumer and Gillibrand say the American Jobs Plan would help fund the I-81 transformation project while supporting local workers and revitalizing Syracuse.

On March 31, the Biden Administration unveiled the American Jobs Plan, which calls for ‘reimagining and rebuilding’ a new economy.

The Plan included a direct mention of Syracuse’s I-81 project.

Specifically, the American Jobs Plan calls for $25 billion for the Reconnecting Communities Act and other related transportation investments in marginalized communities and workers.

Buttigieg is currently on a nationwide tour, pushing for Congress to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill that would provide funds for need infrastructure repairs.