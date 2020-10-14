Experience a magical new Halloween event at the Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru.

See thousands of hand carved illuminated jack-o-lanterns at the Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru at Ellms Farm in Balston Spa. Immerse yourself in the magic from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. From a single pumpkin carving to larger than life dazzling light displays, master carvers bring all of the Halloween spirit to life.

When you arrive, you'll be greeted by the masked Farm Team. You'll then enter the enchanted woods and drive the 1.25 miles while enjoying the thousands of pumpkins and lights.

Tickets:

Basic Package (one carload) - $24.99

Donut Package (one carload and a dozen donuts) - $34.99

Family Package (one carload, a dozen donuts, a gallon of cider, and kettle corn) - $54.99

$5 extra on Thursdays and Sundays and $10 extra on Fridays and Saturdays

The Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru runs until November 7th at Ellms Family Farm on Charlton Road in Ballston Spa, New York.

Bring the kids and enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, Halloween hayrides. You can even pick out your Christmas trees for the holiday season.

Photo Credit - Ellms Farm

Masks must be worn at all times on the Farm. Get tickets to the Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru and see everything the farm has to offer for a day and night of Fall fun at Ellmsfarm.com.