Pixley Falls is a 375-acre state park located in the town of Boonville, on Route 46, just 18 miles north of Rome. Amazingly, we'd never heard of it, because it IS amazing.

There are dozens of waterfalls cascading from above the trail surrounding the main falls, which is a 50-footer. The park offers picnic tables, a nature trail, hiking, fishing, seasonal hunting, and cross country skiing. The park also contains a mountain trout stream and a separate, grassy trail that runs parallel to the ruins of the 19th-century Black River Canal.

Here's the official website.