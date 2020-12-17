A second round of stimulus checks could be coming soon. Congressional leaders may be just days away from passing a $900 billion COVID stimulus package that would provide relief to Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The package would include $600 to $700 stimulus checks at per person, billions of dollars for vaccine distribution and support for schools and small businesses. What the package doesn't include is funding for state and local governments. there's also debate over additional unemployment benefits and how long they should last.

“Now that we can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel, it would be bad to see people losing their business, their life’s work, even generations’ worth of work, because they could not hold on for a few more months," Jerome H. Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, told the New York Times.

A vote in the House could come as early as today followed by a vote in the Senate on Friday. However,

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested votes on final passage could run into the weekend.

The latest round of stimulus checks may only be half of what Americans received the first time around, but something is better than nothing, especially for families struggling to survive the pandemic.