Saranac Lake Winter Festival Returns for 2020 with New Icicle Contest

The coolest carnival in Upstate New York, the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, is back with all your favorite events, the frozen palace, and a new contest, too.

The theme for the 2020 carnival is 'Myths and Legends'. If you have yet to experience this frozen wonderland in the heart of the Adirondacks, you'll definitely want to plan a visit.

The festival includes several events, including live music, curling demonstrations, ice mini golf, parades, sporting events, and so much more. The highlight of the Winter Festival is the lighting of the Ice Palace, which is built entirely of locally-harvested ice. You can even enjoy firework displays celebrating the opening and closing of the festival.

Credit: Saranac Lake Winter Carnival/Facebook

This year, the carnival is adding a new contest, which will have you looking at your roof in whole new light. The Icicle Contest is looking for the largest, naturally-formed icicle. Contestants can win a $300 gift card towards spray foam insulation. No cheating, contestants have to provide a photo of themselves standing next to the icicle, before it's removed from their home for transport to the park.

Credit: Saranac Lake Winter Carnival/Facebook

This year’s carnival takes place starting January 31 and runs through through February 9, with different events every day. Some events are free, including the ice palace, and other events ask a minimal fee. For more information, and to plan your visit, check out the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival website.