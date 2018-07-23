A recall has been issued in the United States including CNY for certain Ritz Crackers because they could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.

The voluntary recall included Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits product. These products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in

young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in

connection with these products. The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any

products they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm EST.

Here's a very small sample or recalled products.

Ritz-Recall