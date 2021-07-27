New York State One Step Closer To Indoor Mask Requirements?

It was back in May that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that Americans who were fully vaccinated didn't need to wear masks indoors. That caused New York State to ease mask requirements for those who were fully vaccinated.

However, over the last few weeks, the new Delta Variant has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases, mainly among those unvaccinated. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that nearly 1,700 positive cases were reported in the state and total hospitalizations were 585. Those numbers are significantly greater than just one month ago.

According to WKBW, the CDC is expected to announce a recommendation later today that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors, in parts of the country where COVID-19 is surging.

It's unclear what steps states and local governments will take, if any, with the new CDC recommendation.

Governor Cuomo made it a point on Monday that those who are still unvaccinated (rough 25 percent of eligible New Yorkers) need to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the new Delta Variant, which is causing a significant spike in cases across the state.

This news comes when fairs, festivals, and concerts are set to take place over the next few weeks and months; along with indoor sporting events set to welcome back fans at full or near full capacity this fall with the NFL, NHL, and NBA.

