Ronnie Wood Reveals Picasso-Style Rolling Stones Paintings

Ronnie Wood revealed that his latest artwork is a set of paintings of the Rolling Stones in the style of abstract icon Pablo Picasso.

Three versions of the piece are now on sale as limited-edition signed and numbered prints from his online store , each simply entitled “Abstract Stones.”

“I call it ‘The Picasso Stones,’” Wood said in a statement. “It’s my interpretation of Picasso’s painting ‘The Three Dancers.’ Looking at the original, I was inspired to do my own take featuring the boys. I did a few versions and each one was slightly different and more honed than the last.”

He continued: “I had great fun doing it. Picasso did his own take on a lot of artists but I bet he never thought no one would ever do a take on him. I hope and think he'd be flattered, but also a bit shocked and pleasantly surprised at my take on his work.”

The prints are on sale now – “Abstract Stones I” costs £1,500 ($1,938) and is limited to 50 copies, while “Abstract Stones II” and “Abstract Stones III” cost £995 ($1,285) and are limited to 150 copies. Also on sale are Wood’s interpretations of some Stones tour posters.

Last year he unveiled a book featuring some of the artistic set lists he'd created for Stones concerts over the years. “During rehearsals, I draw up set lists on big canvases, putting down the songs and the keys they're in,” he said. “We hang these set lists on the rehearsal room walls so we know where we've been and where we're going. … Sometimes Keith [Richards] and Mick [Jagger] add little doodles, and they become works of art in their own right.”