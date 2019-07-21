Ronnie Wood Working on New Solo Album, Documentary – Report

Rolling Stones veteran Ronnie Wood is working on his first solo album in nearly a decade, and it’s set to be released alongside a documentary about his life in October, according to a report.

The Sun said that both projects had been underway for four years, and that Wood had struggled to find time to do everything he wanted to over the time period.

“This album and the TV show is a big deal for Ronnie,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying. “He hasn’t done any solo recordings since I Feel Like Playing and Live in London in 2010. He felt it was time to tell his story with a programme he fully cooperated with. It’s likely to be with the BBC or Netflix and offers a very candid look back on his life.”

The report added that Wood had “found time to nip into a recording studio in south-west London to put the new album to bed” in between his other commitments. Along with the Stones’ No Filter tour and the possibility of a new LP from the band, Wood endured a cancer battle, celebrated the birth of twins and released some of his artwork in recent years.

"There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains – time to say goodbye," he said after successful cancer surgery. "I was prepared for bad news but I also had faith it would be OK. Apart from the doctors, we didn’t tell anyone because we didn’t want to put anyone else though the hell we were going through. But I made up my mind that if it had spread I wasn’t going to go through chemo, I wasn’t going to use that bayonet in my body." Asked why, he explained: "I wasn’t going to lose my hair. This hair wasn’t going anywhere."