With schools across New York State closed through at least mid-April, teachers in central New York are getting creative with how to teach and connect with their students.

Marie Gonzalez in Rome shared this picture of her daughter's teachers stopping by her house (from afar) to bring encouragement and some small presents. Mrs. Pinti and Mrs. Razy from Clough Pre-K in Rome dropped by the home with bubbles and candy, and stood outside holding up signs for their student, Marie's daughter. The sign on the right reads, "We Miss You."

Courtesy of Marie Gonzalez

Thank you to Mrs. Pinti, Mrs. Razy, and all of the central New York teachers who are continuing to adapt during this difficult time, and who are continuing to connect with their students and spread cheer.

