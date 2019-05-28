Rome Soldier Surprises Brother He Hasn’t Seen in Four Years

A Rome soldier had quite the homecoming, surprising his brother who he hasn't seen in four years.

Army Sgt. Vince DiGioia made it home in time for his brother's, JROTC cadet William Almas RFA awards ceremony. "We had a big surprise planned for this year," Rome City School District shared on Facebook .

All the cadets saw a video message from Sgt DiGioia to his brother, thinking THAT was the surprise. Little did anyone know, DiGioia was backstage, waiting to surprise Almas. “We have been planning this for a year. They haven’t seen each other in four years,” said Della Pray, Master Sergeant, USAF (Ret).

When DiGioia walked out on stage, Almas ran up to give his big brother the biggest hug. Their mom, Ursula Rivera joined them.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the room," says Angela Mooney.

Photo Credit - Rome City School District

Almas will graduate from RFA in June.