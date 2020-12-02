A Guy Bought Him A New Car & Now He Just Wants To Say Thank You

A man in Oregon bought a gas station employee a new car anonymously and without any way to get ahold of him, and now all this employee wants to do is say 'thanks'.

<iframe style="border: 1px solid #e6e6e6;" src="https://kgw.com/embeds/video/283-6328432f-da3e-4ec0-851b-5e18dca7d4f0/iframe" width="640" height="360" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/astoria-fuel-attendant-given-new-car-by-anonymous-customer/283-b3921257-41d0-45ae-9bb1-2ed329bec990">KGW</a>