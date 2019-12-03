Rome Man Spreads Christmas Cheer with Massive Holiday Display

Some of us put up a few Christmas lights for the holidays and call it a day - but one Rome man takes decorating to a whole new level.

James Mathy of Rome has been creating his handmade Christmas display since he was 14 years old, combining his love of Christmas with his talent for woodworking.

"My great grandfather worked at Trinkaus manor and helped build all those decorations along side Andy. So with all of that put together I started my own display. And every year it grows! I made a promise to myself that I would always add new pieces every year."

Rome Christmas Display

From a display that started with the Grinch and Snoopy, James' display has grown to include a cupcake house and a chapel with a 20 foot spire, and several other character, including elves and the Pillsbury Doughboy and girl. If you want to see it for yourself, stop by 403 East Linden Avenue in Rome. John says his electric bill goes up by about $100 for the holidays, but it's all worth it.

James says he hopes to expand his creativity by creating custom Christmas decorations for others. "I'd really love to turn this into a business. I can really make things for any holiday."

If you'd like to connect with James, you can reach him on his Facebook page.