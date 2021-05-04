Is Rome New York’s Greatest Conspiracy Theory Lost Gold?

When you put conspiracy theory and Rome, New York together, your mind might start to assume it deals with the former Griffiss Air Force Base right? Shockingly, this story deals with lost gold.

Is there really buried treasure in Rome that no one knows about? Rumors all over the internet, outside of Rome, state that gold was left behind from the Revolutionary War. Is there any truth behind those rumors, though? Most Central New Yorkers have never heard of this legend, and maybe that's exactly what it is.

The lost gold of Rome is broken down to two rumors from Treasure Net:

1) One has to do with Brevet General Barry St. Leger. It's believed that after he failed to take over what is now Fort Stanwix, he retreated and buried a small chest which included gold bars and coins. The chest is believed to be buried somewhere in a farm field in Rome. This farm field is allegedly off of Old Route 69 near the Oriskany Battlefield.

2) The second rumor talks about the British fleeing the area of Fort Stanwix, trying to escape to Canada. They took a cannon with them that had gold stashed in it. As they were fleeing, they had to get rid of the cannon (maybe it was slowing them down), so they ditched it in a swamp off of what is now Old Route 69.

Both rumors involve Route 69 and Oriskany.....and swamps. Is anyone treasure hunting in that part of Rome? Do you think it's possible? Do you think there could be some hidden treasures from The Revolutionary War Era, hidden in Rome?

