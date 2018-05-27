Rolling Stones Discuss Pre-Show Rituals

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and drummer Charlie Watts discussed their pre-show rituals in a new interview to key up the latest dates of their current No Filter tour .

“Backstage before the show, I like to relax and chill out,” Jagger told AP (via NME ). “Just before the show, I get all like, ‘Ahh!’ So, sometimes I like to get everybody out of the room for a minute and just calm down and do my singing. I have Bob Marley things that I kind of sometimes do and move around to. And then I do a dance warm-up. I do a couple of, like, current tunes for a dance warm-up.”

In a recent tweet, Jagger showed what those “current tunes” might include with a video of him dancing to the Joey Purp song “Girls @.”

Watts revealed that his ritual was a little less energetic and involved spending time with guitarist Keith Richards . “I usually play Duke Ellington, and then I go into Keith, who plays Little Richard, usually," he said.

The Stones recently announced the release of a limited-edition box, The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 , which arrives on June 15. The 20-disc set includes 15 albums from Sticky Fingers to Blue & Lonesome that feature reproductions of the LPs' original art and packaging. Following that, they’ll release the concert movie From the Vault: No Security – San Jose 1999 on July 13.

Richards recently assured fans that an album of new original music was in the works, after plans to record one in 2016 were waylaid by the covers set Blue & Lonesome . "We have some stuff down, which is very interesting," the guitarist said. "It’s more difficult for us to write together the further apart we are, but it also has its benefits in that we come back to it from a different angle.”