Iron Maiden Begin ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Tour: Set List + Video

Iron Maiden kicked off the European leg of their Legacy of the Beast tour last night at the Saku Arena in Tallinn, Estonia. You can see the full set list and videos from the show below.

The 16-track set contained a number of songs the band hadn’t performed in years, notably “Flight of Icarus,” last played in 1986, and “The Clansman” and “Sign of the Cross” from their Blaze Bayley era, which last appeared in 2003 and 2001 respectively. The performance featured a large-scale World War II Spitfire fighter plane, which “flew” out over the stage and appeared to fire its guns during set-opener “Aces High.” Frontman Bruce Dickinson shot flame throwers during “Flight of Icarus” and staged a sword fight with “Trooper” style mascot Eddie during “Iron Maiden.”

The tour's name is connected to a handful of projects the group has undertaken in recent years, including a comic series, a video game and a pinball machine. Manager Rod Smallwood said when the tour was announced that using a name that's not tied to any album "suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie."

That extended both to the production of the shows, but also the setlist. "[I]t gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favorites which we know fans like to hear," he continued. "It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too."

But it also means that Dickinson will be doing less banter with the audience. "On the Book of Souls tour there was quite a lot of chatting with the audience," he said. "I’m not planning that on this tour because we’ve got so much to do and there’s so much going on. The show and the music is gonna carry the whole bloody thing. ... The drama should be in the transitions of the stage and the music.”

Iron Maiden has shows booked across Europe through Aug. 10, when they'll wrap it up at the O2 Arena in London. The band has yet to announced a North American leg, but they plan to announce dates in the near future.

Iron Maiden. Talinn, Estonia, May 26, 2018 Set List

1. “Aces High” (last performed July 2014)

2. “Where Eagles Dare” (last performed September 2005)

3. “2 Minutes To Midnight”

4. “The Clansman” (last performed August 2003)

5. “The Trooper"

6. “Revelations”

7. “For The Greater Good Of God” (last performed June 2007)

8. “The Wicker Man” (last performed August 2011)

9. “Sign Of The Cross” (last performed January 2001)

10. “Flight Of Icarus” (last performed September 1986)

11. “Fear Of The Dark”

12. “Iron Maiden”

13. “The Number Of The Beast”

Encore:

14. “The Evil That Men Do” (last performed July 2014)

15. “Hallowed Be Thy Name”

16. “Run To The Hills” (last performed July 2014)