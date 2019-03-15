Live Tracks Spice Up New Rolling Stones ‘Honk’ Compilation

The Rolling Stones ' period from Sticky Fingers to the present is being compiled in a new collection called Honk that will arrive on April 19, one day before the U.S. leg of their No Filter tour begins.

The three-CD set contains a bonus disc with 10 recent live cuts, including moments when they were joined onstage by guest stars like Dave Grohl .

Honk consists of 46 tracks, including the two new songs released as part of their 2012 best-of Grrr! ("Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot"); "Don't Stop" from 2002's Forty Licks compilation; and three cuts -- “Ride ‘Em On Down,” “Hate to See You Go” and "Just Your Fool" -- from their most recent studio effort, 2016's Blue & Lonesome .

Grohl shows up on the third disc for "Bitch," with Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine ("Wild Horses"), Brad Paisley ("Dead Flowers") and Ed Sheeran ("Beast of Burden") rounding out the guest appearances.

In addition to the three CDs, the band is also releasing the set in a four-LP colored vinyl edition housed in a special slip box, as well as a 20-song version that will be available for download only. Welch's cameo is the only live track in that version. You can pre-order them at the band's website , where fans will receive an immediate download of Welch singing "Wild Horses."

You can see the track listing below.

The band also plans to sell a red, two-LP vinyl version exclusively during the upcoming tour, which begins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on April 20 and ends at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 21. You can see all the dates here .

The Rolling Stones, 'Honk' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "Start Me Up"

2. "Brown Sugar"

3. "Rocks Off"

4. "Miss You"

5. "Tumbling Dice"

6. "Just Your Fool"

7. "Wild Horses"

8. "Fool to Cry"

9. "Angie"

10. "Beast of Burden"

11. "Hot Stuff"

12. "It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)"

13. "Rock and a Hard Place"

14. "Doom and Gloom"

15. "Love Is Strong"

16. "Mixed Emotions"

17. "Don’t Stop"

18. "Ride ‘Em On Down"

Disc 2

1. "Bitch"

2. "Harlem Shuffle"

3. "Hate to See You Go"

4. "Rough Justice"

5. "Happy"

6. "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)"

7. "One More Shot"

8. "Respectable"

9. "You Got Me Rocking"

10. "Rain Fall Down"

11. "Dancing With Mr. D"

12. "Undercover (Of the Night)"

13. "Emotional Rescue"

14. "Waiting on a Friend"

15. "Saint of Me"

16. "Out of Control"

17. "Streets of Love"

18. "Out of Tears"

Disc 3

1. "Get Off My Cloud"

2. "Dancing With Mr. D"

3. "Beast of Burden" (with Ed Sheeran)

4. "She’s a Rainbow"

5. "Wild Horses" (with Florence Welch)

6. "Let’s Spend the Night Together"

7. "Dead Flowers" (with Brad Paisley)

8. "Shine a Light"

9. "Under My Thumb"

10. "Bitch" (with Dave Grohl)