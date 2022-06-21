Rolling Stones Documentary Series Set for US Premiere

A recent Rolling Stones documentary series celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary is now set for a U.S. premiere. The program, My Life as a Rolling Stone, airs on Aug. 7 on Epix.

The show, originally debuted by the BBC, explores the group’s story through individual portraits of the core quartet: singer Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, guitarist Ron Wood and late drummer Charlie Watts. According to Deadline, the four episodes will showcase the musicians’ personalities, cultural impact and the personal challenges they’ve overcome.

My Life as a Rolling Stone was co-directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor, both of whom have previously worked on band-related projects. Murray directed the 2019 documentary The Quiet One, about co-founding bassist Bill Wyman; and Tavernor helmed a Richards-focused TV special connected to his autobiography Life. While Deadline reports the involvement of Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Steven Tyler, Chrissie Hynde and Slash, the extent of the Rolling Stones’ participation, if any, remains unclear.

"Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of Epix’s slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix,” said Epix president Michael Wright in a statement. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

The Rolling Stones were recently forced to, respectively, postpone and cancel two shows of their ongoing European tour after Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. The trek is set to resume Tuesday in Milan, Italy.