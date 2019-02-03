Last night, Foo Fighters performed a special concert in Atlanta as part of the city's festivities leading up to tonight's Super Bowl. The show saw special guest appearances by among others, Queen 's Roger Taylor .

At one hour and 37 minutes into the performance, Dave Grohl called out Taylor Hawkins from behind the drum kit. Hawkins grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd. "Can I introduce someone?" he asked. "One of the reasons I am here tonight, besides my mother and father, is a guy named Roger Taylor of Queen. When I was 10 years old, my older sister took me to go see Queen in concert -- the first concert i ever saw. And I watched the fucking drummer and I said, 'I wanna fuckin' be him. I wanna do that.' Well, my mentor is here tonight, Mr. Fuckin' Roger Taylor, and he's gonna do a Queen song with us. How about that? Is that alright?"

With that, and Roger Taylor on drums, the opening of "Under Pressure," a song regularly covered by Foo Fighters, kicked in. Hawkins introduced it by referencing Bono 's Rattle and Hum introduction to the Beatles ' "Helter Skelter." "Here's one Vanilla Ice stole from Queen," he said. "We're taking it back."

In addition to the Queen cover, Foo Fighters also tackled Black Sabbath 's "War Pigs" with Tom Morello and Zac Brown . The duo stayed on stage for the next number, a version of Jane's Addiction 's "Mountain Song" that included Perry Farrell .

The concert was broadcast on DirecTV and streamed on their platforms. You can see it all, including the opening set by hip-hop group Run the Jewels , below.