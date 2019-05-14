Watch Roger Daltrey Curse Out Pot-Smoking Fans

When Roger Daltrey sang " Hey you smoking mother nature / This is a bust " in "We're Not Gonna Take It," he wasn't kidding around. For the second time in recent memory, he chastised fans who were smoking marijuana near the stage during a Who concert.

The incident took place at New York's Madison Square Garden. As you can see in the video below, Daltrey said, “All the ones smoking grass down in the front there, I’m totally allergic to it,” Daltrey addresses the crowd in a fan-shot video. “I’m not kidding, whoever it is down there, you fucked my night and you made me really…I’m allergic to that shit and my voice just goes [makes noise] It sucks up. So fuck you!”

Four years ago (almost to the day and also in the New York area), Daltrey took issue with a fan who had sparked up and threatened to walk offstage if it continued. The local newspaper report's review of the show noted that "the smoke’s impact was almost immediate on his voice, which went from crystal clear and potent for the opening ‘I Can’t Explain’ to something rougher and more limited during ‘I Can See for Miles.'” Although, they said, as soon as it stopped, Daltrey's voice was back to normal.

The Who's Moving On! Tour began last week in Grand Rapids. For the first time in their career, they've brought an orchestra out on the road with them, and their set has borrowed heavily from Tommy and Quadrophenia . The first leg will run through June 1, and they'll do another set of dates in North America between Sept. 6 and Oct. 23. You can check out all the dates here .