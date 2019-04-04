New ‘Rocketman’ Footage Reveals Pre-Fame Elton John’s Childhood

A new Rocketman trailer reveals even more details of the highly anticipated Elton John biopic.

Released on the film’s official Twitter page , the previously unseen footage includes a child-aged John being reprimanded by his father for practicing piano parts on the family’s dining room table. In another new scene, the singer performs “Daniel” for a record-label executive, only to have the song dismissed as being “depressing.”

The end of the trailer also features a previously unheard speech, delivered by Bernie Taupin (played by Jamie Bell ). "The pain, the joy, the sorrow," he says. "You turn it into songs that people love. That's your gift."

The new footage comes on the heels of Rocketman ’s preview at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where press and invited guests were treated to even more previously unseen clips, along with a Q&A with director Dexter Fletcher and actor Taron Eggerton , who portrays John in the movie.

Fletcher, who also stepped in to helm Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer was fired, described Rocketman as “a truthful and honest portrayal” of the music icon’s life. “Elton’s known for his spectacle and theatricality so bringing the music to the big screen was a challenge but also exciting,” the filmmaker proclaimed, adding that authenticity was “extremely important to us and [John].”

Eggerton characterized the film as a “raw celebration of a great man,” while also admitting that the biggest challenge in playing John was “managing the pressure.” When asked about his performance, the actor said he hoped to give viewers a “glimpse of the unseen, behind-closed-doors life of a man who had a notoriously turbulent time, but we also felt it was very important to make fans happy.”

Rocketman is set to hit theaters on May 31. The film is still unrated, though scenes of drug use, sexual situations and foul language may earn it an R rating .