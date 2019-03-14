Walk This Way: 62 Rock ‘n’ Roll Sneakers
Thanks to the classic idiom, everyone knows that sex and drugs pair well with rock 'n’ roll. Now we may have to add another indulgence to that list: shoes.
Rockers creating apparel is nothing new. One only needs to stop by a merchandise tent at any concert to see the array of T-shirts, jackets and other clothing items available for sale. Still, artists collaborating with shoemakers is a relatively modern occurrence.
The trend's popularity has seen a real boom since the turn of the millennium, with many of rocks biggest acts -- including Metallica, Queen, Black Sabbath and the Beatles -- giving their blessing to shoe-based immortalization. Eddie Van Halen has several styles, including a high-top shoe celebrating the 40th anniversary of Van Halen’s groundbreaking debut album. Clearly, music inspired sneakers have found their audience.
Leading the charge has been two major footwear manufacturers: Converse, known for their classic All-Star high-tops, and Vans, the skateboard and lifestyle company based out of Southern California. While these entities have dominated the band-shoe marketplace, powerhouses like Nike and Adidas have also gotten into the game, along with smaller boutique footwear manufacturers.
In some cases, the band-inspired sneakers honor a classic album or event; in others, the footwear looks to capitalize on a signature fashion style associated with the artist. Whatever the inspiration, walk this way as we highlight some of rock's biggest shoe collaborations.