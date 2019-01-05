13 Awesome Rock Comebacks

The combination of changing tastes and a decrease in inspiration, or any number of other factors, can often result in the decline of a musician's career. Many never recover. But the dozen artists in the gallery below have all defied the odds and gone on to have productive second -- and sometimes more -- acts.

With a couple of exceptions, we differentiate between a reunion -- when a band gets back together, usually with as many classic-lineup members as possible -- and a real comeback, when artist returns into the limelight, due to a creatively fallow period or a self-imposed hiatus. So bands like Van Halen or Kiss , who've retained high levels of popularity through several lineup changes, are nowhere to be found here.

While some of these artists may follow a predictable pattern, a few stand out for distinct reasons. Bob Dylan , for example, is the undisputed King of the Comeback, having been counted out on at least five occasions, only to reemerge as strong as ever. Johnny Cash has also notched a few. And in one case, a change in frontman not only resulted in a rebirth for his band, but also for the singer when he embarked (at the moon) on a solo career.

We also found three artists who died shortly after they returned into the spotlight. Check them all out below.