Utica Comets President Robert Esche is excited about getting fans back in the seats on Friday, even if it's 3,600 people short of a normal sellout.

Beginning Friday, arenas the size of the Adirondack Bank Center will be allowed to sell tickets at 10-percent capacity, a limit set by Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health.

"We're really excited," said Esche, who must require fans to meet one of these requirements in order to enter the facility: 1) proof of having fully completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to the date of the event; 2) a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event, or 3) A negative Antigen test taken within six (6) hours of the event.

"Upon arrival, all fans must also show their ID, get their temperature taken by a staff member, and fill out a health questionnaire/contact tracing form. Fans must wear a face covering throughout the duration of the game, except for breaks when eating and drinking. In addition, per New York State guidelines, only clear, see-through bags will be permitted to avoid additional contact via bag checks. In the event you purchase tickets and are not able to attend, or you fail one of the entry checkpoints upon arrival, your tickets will be refunded. Please do not attend a game if you are feeling unwell or have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19."

The Comets are testing out a new ticketing format for the remainder of the season that includes an all-inclusive ticket, featuring food and drinks that include Labatt Blue, Labatt Blue Light, soda and water along with all-you-can-eat food. The bar One9Five9 will also be open for $3 White Claws, $2 Domestic Beer, $5 Craft Beer, $5 Wine, and $5 Mixed Drinks. This will include unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages and up to four Labatt Blue/Labatt Blue Light beers per person.

Tickets will be sold in a pod-style in lots of 2, 4 or 6 tickets for $45 each online at Empire State Tickets here.

Additional information and answers to frequently asked questions are available here.