Ringo Starr Selling Life-Size Replicas of His Hand

Ringo Starr has announced the sale of limited-edition life-size replicas of his hand, with prices starting at $2,000.

The Beatles icon cut a deal with Julien’s Auctions to sell the figures, which are available in signed bronze and stainless steel editions, bearing the legend “Peace & Love,” and come in a presentation case with a certificate of authenticity. Only 250 of each version will be made available. While the bronze edition is $2,000, the steel version costs $5,000 – although shipping is included in both deals.

“Each life-sized hand artwork features Starr’s iconic peace symbol, his signature greeting and enduring message to the world for the last five decades,” the auction site reported. “Starr has delivered this message in many forms: from his annual request for fans to join him in making the hand symbol on his birthday, to the 8-foot tall, 800-pound stainless steel statue dedicated to him in Beverly Hills, CA, and beyond. With all of the proceeds benefiting the Lotus Foundation in its mission of funding, supporting, participating in, and promoting a wide range of charitable projects, these artworks deliver this message of Peace & Love anew.”

Starr staged a notable auction of memorabilia via Julien’s in 2015 including his first-ever Ludwig drumkit, and his copy of the Beatles’ White Album with serial number 0000001. It raised over $9 million, with much of the money directed towards the Lotus Foundation, which he formed with wife Barbara. Its objectives are “to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to, substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness [and] animals in need.”