Reaction to Polarizing Truck in Upstate NY is Loud and Clear!
A few years ago - some of you may remember - there was a red Chevy truck making its way around Albany and the Capital Region with a rather crass message on its rear windshield that said, I EAT A**!
Assorted pictures of it popped up all over the internet, and the driver was the butt of many jokes. It's pretty safe to assume that the person responsible for such a straightforward assertion is someone who is proud of their work behind the scenes. And attempts to censor the strange flex, bottomed out.
The I Eat A** truck - to my knowledge - hasn't been seen much lately, but a fine resident from the Capital Region posted what he thinks might be the 2022 version of the red Chevy that wasn't bashful about their love for the booty buffet.
Mike, a Reddit Albany user, told us that he spotted the truck last week while he was at a red light at the corner of 155 and Western Ave in Guilderland. A short time later, he then posted the pics of it on Albany Reddit, and many of the responses were pure gold.
These are some of our favorites:
Reddit Reaction to Polarizing Truck in Upstate NY is Loud and Clear!
The Reddit Reaction to Truck Seen in Albany is Priceless
