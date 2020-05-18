Racing Can Begin at New York Horse Tracks & Watkins Glen

Horses and cars will be back to racing in New York June 1st.

Horse tracks have been given the green light to begin races in New York state. Watkins Glen International Racetrack will also be allowed to open. Both will be without fans.

"There will be guidelines for the actual participants, but no crowds, no fans," Governor Cuomo said during a press briefing. "But for the industry itself, for the televised viewers, that can still work. That is also true with Watkins Glen, that can operate and there's a big viewership for Watkins Glen."

The state will issue guidance on how racetracks, including Saratoga race track and Vernon Downs, can open safely in the coming week.