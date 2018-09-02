As they prepare to have a movie released about their life, Queen + Adam Lambert began a three-week, 10-show residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas last night (Sept. 1).

With a production called The Crown Jewels, Queen began with a fast version of "We Will Rock You" and proceeded through a series of greatest hits. Late frontman Freddie Mercury was present in video playback during "Love of My Life" and in his taped "Day-Oh" singalong that started the encore, after both guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor had taken solos. Part of the set was performed entirely on the catwalk, with new instruments in place, while a descending stage appeared towards the end of the show.

At one point, Lambert sang from on top of the head of Frank , the robot from the News of the World cover, then invited the crowd to say hello to it. He then paid tribute to May and Taylor, calling them "rock and roll legends," before telling the crowd: "Some of you might be like, ‘This is great but he’s no Freddie.’ No shit! There can be only one… Do you love Freddie? Do you miss Freddie? Me too. I’m exactly the same as you guys. I’m a fan too."

On Nov. 2, Queen will release Bohemian Rhapsody , the long-awaited Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek as the band's iconic original singer. The film, which has been in the works for more than a decade and has had several stops and starts along the way, began production in fall 2017, and the studio has since unveiled two trailers .

The Park Theater, located at the Park MGM (formerly known as the Monte Carlo), is the same venue where Aerosmith will play 18 shows between April 6 and July 9, 2019 to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Cher also has a residency at the 5,200-seat theater, and Lady Gaga will begin a year-long run there in December.

Queen + Adam Lambert, 'The Crown Jewels' Set List

1. “We Will Rock You” (fast version)

2. “Tie Your Mother Down”

3. “Somebody to Love”

4. “Fat Bottomed Girls”

5. “Killer Queen”

6. “Don’t Stop Me Now”

7. “Bicycle Race”

8. “I’m in Love With My Car”

9. “Another One Bites the Dust”

10. “I Want It All”

11. “Love of My Life”

12. “Heartbreak Hotel”

13. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

14. “Under Pressure”

15. “Who Wants to Live Forever”

16. “The Show Must Go On”

17. “Radio Ga Ga”

18. “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Encore

19. “We Will Rock You”

20. “We Are the Champions”