You can put your wish for 2020 on confetti that'll fall in Time's Square on New Year's Eve. And you don't even have to go to the Big Apple to do it.

The confetti that flutters down in Times Square on New Year's Eve is filled with wishes from people around the world. Whether it's a personal goal, a dream for the future or doing something for the very first time, these wishes are added to over a ton of confetti that floats down at midnight.

You can be a part of the magical night by making your wish in person through the mobile Wishing Wall on the plazas in Times Square. Share your New Year's wish online or on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish.

You have until December 28th to submit your wish.

Wishes will be add to the thousands of others released above Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve for all the world to see.