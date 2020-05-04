Profits From Disney’s New Cloth Face Masks Will Go to Charity

If we have to wear masks, they might as well be fun masks, right? Disney just released a line of character-inspired cloth face masks, and profits will help a charity provide masks to those in need.

The new line includes masks with Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Mike Wazowski, Forky, and even Baby Yoda! They come in three sizes, with a size chart to make sure you're ordering the right fit for either you or the kids.

And not only are the masks super fun and a bright spot in the current pandemic, but Disney is also donating up to $1 million of the proceeds and one million masks to MedShare, an organization who will distribute the masks to underserved and vulnerable communities in the U.S.

You can read more and pre-order your four-pack of masks for $19.99 here.