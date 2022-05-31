Prices At The Gas Pumps Show Some Stability In New York

After dealing with weeks of increases, New York drivers are finally getting some relief at the gas pumps.

According to AAA Northeast, New York State’s average price is down a penny from last week to $4.92 a gallon.

That’s 60 cents higher than a month ago and $1.85 higher that May of 2021.

New York’s average gas price is 30 cents higher than the national average.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $4.88 a gallon, which is one cent higher than last week.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs.“ But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”

AAA says domestic gas demand may again start to climb as drivers fuel up for the three-month-long summer travel season, which began this Memorial Day weekend.

Here are the average regional prices according to AAA:

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $4.92 $4.93 $4.32 $3.07 Utica, NY $4.88 $4.87 $4.30 $3.12 Massachusetts $4.73 $4.73 $4.19 $2.92 Connecticut $4.68 $4.68 $4.10 $3.07 Pennsylvania $4.76 $4.77 $4.32 $3.15

*Prices as of May 31, 2022

AAA Northeast’s May 31 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week, averaging $4.62 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 45 cents higher a month ago and $1.58 higher than this day last year.

Meanwhile, the suspension of some of the state's gas taxes, which was passed in April as part of the state budget, is going into effect and will last through the end of the year.

It's expected to save drivers 16-cents-per-gallon, totaling more than 600-million in savings throughout New York.

Oneida County will also suspend its gas tax on June 1, saving drivers an additional 6-cents a gallon.

