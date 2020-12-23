President Trump Calls COVID Relief Bill a ‘Disgrace,’ Demands $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Not so fast. President Trump hasn't signed the $900 billion Coronavirus Relief Bill that he calls a 'disgrace,' and is asking leaders to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 for 'hard working Americans.'

In a video posted on Twitter, the President said the bill, that includes $600 in stimulus funds for Americans, isn't enough and there needs to be more funding available small businesses, in particular, restaurants who's owners have suffered.

"I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 per couple," Trump said in a video released on Twitter. "I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill."

Multiple sources told CNN the President's message won't prompt a renegotiation of bill.

The package has $300 in weekly unemployment benefits through mid-March and the Save Our Stages Act for for indie music venues, Broadway, comedy clubs, indie movie theaters, and more. $16 billion is going to help the airline industry. Another $4 billion in relief is on the way for the MTA. There's $82 billion in aid for K-12 schools and colleges and another $10 billion for child care providers.

An extension on the eviction moratorium was included in the plan and direct emergency rental assistance is also provided.

The bill also include assistance to other countries including Cambodia, Burma, Egypt, Pakistan, Belize, and Costa Rica. "It's called the COVID relief bill but it has almost nothing to do with COVID," said President Trump.

The President didn't come out and say he would veto the bill but he asked Congress to amend the bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 and get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items. "Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyist and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it."