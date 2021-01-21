President Joe Biden Mandates Masks in Federal Buildings and Lands

When campaigning to become President, Joe Biden pledged to create a "mask mandate" if elected. In his first day as President Biden, he kept the pledge by signing an Executive Order. Here's what it means.

Under the executive order, masks are mandated as well as social distancing as defined by the CDC. It means if you're in a federal building, on federal land, or work for the federal government you must wear a mask. The mandate would also include the Armed Forces and the National Guard when serving for the federal government.

to protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of Government services and activities, on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines.

On his second day, the President extended the order to include airports, planes, trains, maritime vessels and intercity buses.

"Wearing masks isn't a partisan issue — it's a patriotic act that can save countless lives," President Biden tweeted. "That's why I signed an executive order issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It's time to mask up, America."

According to the USA Today, the President's next step will be meeting with State, County, and City leaders to encourage a uniform mask mandate nation wide.

Not addressed in the Executive Orders are two issues; who will enforce the regulations and what is the penalty for anyone refusing to wear a mask. Of course the orders will still have to stand up in courts is challenged by anti-maskers.

Read more on the Executive Orders at Whitehouse.gov.

