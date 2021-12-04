A Florida Institute of Technology sophomore studying aeronautical science is dead after police say he attacked students on campus with a knife last night.

Melbourne Police and FIT security responded on Friday, December 3, 2021 at approximately 10:49pm after receiving reports that a man was "armed with a knife and assaulting students."

They located him in a school building "armed with an edged weapon." When they confronted him the Melbourne Police Department alleges that the man "lunged at the officer with the weapon." In the written release from Commander Heath Sanders Melbourne Police say that their officer as well as the security officer both shot the man. They attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

The suspect is being identified as 18-year-old Alhaji M. Sow from Riverdale, Georgia.

The police officer involved was injured and is being treated. Other than saying the officer is a man who has been with the department for five years his identity, as well as that f the FIT security officer involved, has not yet been released. An investigation is still being conducted.

Florida Institute of Technology Neighborhood Map Photo Credit: Google Maps

Many university activities have been cancelled through the weekend and the school is mobilizing support staff to help students impacted by the incident. There is no word as to whether any students suffered physical injuries.

Florida Tech President and Chief Executive Officer T. Dwayne McCay released the following statement on Facebook:

"A Message from the President:

Dear Florida Tech community,

Life is unpredictable. Unforeseeable situations occur. These are facts of our daily lives. Friday night’s campus incident where a student suspect died after reportedly threatening and hurting others is what we meet today.

We are not defined by our losses, but I do believe we can be defined by how we meet them. We cannot stop bad things from happening in life, but we can control how we work together to persevere through them. We can look out for one another. We can find ways to be safer and more secure together. We can use the lessons of life’s trials and tribulations to become stronger—both as individuals and as a community.

My heart goes out to everyone in pain. I mourn any loss of life, while I also remain steadfastly thankful for the men and women who invest their lives in protecting us. The safest university campuses are the ones where students, staff, faculty and others look out for one another. We do that at Florida Tech.

I want every member of this university community to know that we will get through this, together. Counseling and support services will continue to be available for the entire campus community in the coming days. We will learn from this, together. And we will be the stronger for it.

Sincerely,

T. Dwayne McCay, Ph.D. President and CEO"

Below is a release from the Melbourne Police Department:

Press Release from Melbourne Police Department

