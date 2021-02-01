Have you seen this missing teen? Help bring her home safe.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate Aaliyah Baitsholts. The 16-year-old is 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweat suit in the area of Norton Street and Goodman Street in the City of Rochester. She may have dyed her hair from blond to burgundy.

Photo Credit - Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

More than 100 kids have been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the last year. 21 of those have gone missing in New York since Thanksgiving. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them home.

21 Missing Children in New York

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.