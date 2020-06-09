[PHOTOS] Take a Road Trip Across the New York Ice Cream Trail

Now that the nice summer weather is officially here, what better way to beat the heat than ice cream combined with a road trip?

Did you know there's an ice cream trail here in the great state of New York? Yup. Created by Only In Your State, the trail takes you all throughout the Adirondacks, allowing you to "take in the sights of our tallest mountains and some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of New York" while licking your favorite kind of ice cream.

The entire trail is less than five hours, so if you're looking for a fun day or weekend road trip with your family or friends - this is it!

Martha's Dandee Cream - Queensbury Main Street Ice Cream Parlor - Chestertown Wind-Chill Factory - Ticonderoga Emma's Lake Placid Creamery - Lake Placid Mountain Mist Custard - Saranac Lake Donnelly's Ice Cream - Saranac Lake The Cone Cabin - Lake Clear Skyline Ice Cream - Tupper Lake Lakeside Licks Ice Cream - Speculator

Kudos to Only in Your State for this awesome find, and for the descriptions below for each stop!