PHOTOS: Police Stand With Protesters in Utica

Protesters stood up for George Floyd in Utica. And they did it without riots and looting.

Hundreds of people turned out for the peaceful protest in Oneida Square, holding signs, demanding justice for Floyd who died after being pinned to the ground by police in Minnesota.

Utica Police not only supported the protest, many officers walked among the protesters, holding signs themselves. "It is our hope the City of Utica can be an example to the state and nation of how the police and protesters can work together to organize a peaceful march for change for a greater good for all."

Many rallies have turned to riots including in Syracuse where a State of Emergency has been declared by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. A curfew is now in effect from 8pm-7am until June 5th, prohibiting anyone from public places. Walking and driving is also prohibited within the county unless you're heading to work.

Several stores, including Walmart in Utica and Rome have closed their doors to protect customers and staff.

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for killing George Floyd.