Phil Collins Announces ‘Still Not Dead Yet, Live!’ U.S. Tour

Phil Collins will return to the U.S. following last year's Not Dead Yet tour for 15 arena dates.

The Still Not Dead Yet, Live! tour will begin on Sept. 23 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and end up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 19. Collins is mostly hitting major markets he didn't play last year, with only New York, the Bay Area and Las Vegas getting a return visit.

You can see all the dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at Live Nation on March 30 at 10AM local time. Pre-sales available for Citi cardmembers, who can register for their Verified Fan from now through March 24 at 11:59AM ET, with the pre-sale beginning March 26 at 10AM. Fans can also register at Collins' website until March 24 at 12AM local time for a pre-sale that will take place on March 29 at 10AM. Full details are available at his website .

Following his 2010 tour in support of Going Back , Collins went into retirement prompted in part by a back injury that affected his ability to play drums. Five years later, he said he was coming back because his youngest children hadn't seen him perform.

His first step back was small -- a seven-song set at a fundraiser for his Little Dreams Foundation in 2016. That was followed by a short European tour in June 2017, though two of his London dates had to be postponed when he injured himself following a fall in his hotel room . The North American leg of the tour took place last October.

Phil Collins, 'Still Not Dead Yet, Live!' 2019 Tour

Sept. 23 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 24 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 26 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 28 -- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Sept. 29 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 2 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 4 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 6 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 9 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 11 -- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Oct. 13 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 15 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 17 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 19 -- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

