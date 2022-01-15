What You Can’t Put On Your Personalized New York License Plate [GALLERY]
If you know what kind of car I have, you also know that I have a personalized license plate, PITCH 93. I get asked all the time "what does that mean?" Those who don't know me at all think that I used to be a baseball pitcher and I could throw 93 miles per hour.
If they want to think that I used to be a pitcher for the Binghamton Mets, then who am I to stop them. Those that do know me, know that it's part of my last name and the first radio station that I worked for when I was in college at East Stroudsburg University.
Even if you don't know what it stands for, it's easy to read. We've all seen personalized license plates but have NO idea what it says, sometimes I wonder if they are trying to be sneaky and fool the DMV. So what is allowed when it comes to personalized license plates? Some of the answers may surprise you?
DMV Restrictions On Personalized License Plates
- You can't make a plate that makes it seem like an official state vehicle
- You won't be able to make a word by using a zero in between two letters
- On the flip side, you can't use an "O" in between two numbers
- You also can't combine a zero and "O" to make a word
- If your plate is all letters, you can't have the letter "I" at the beginning or end
- (This one should be obvious) Combinations that are offensive or obscene. Soooo no swear words
- You can't have a letter-less plate
- Plates that have six numbers and a letter slapped on the end are a no-go as well
Personalized License Plates You CAN'T Have In New York State
Those are just some of the restrictions on personalized plates, so before you submit your brilliant statement for everyone to enjoy, you may want to check out the complete list of restrictions.