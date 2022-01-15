If you know what kind of car I have, you also know that I have a personalized license plate, PITCH 93. I get asked all the time "what does that mean?" Those who don't know me at all think that I used to be a baseball pitcher and I could throw 93 miles per hour.

Get our free mobile app

If they want to think that I used to be a pitcher for the Binghamton Mets, then who am I to stop them. Those that do know me, know that it's part of my last name and the first radio station that I worked for when I was in college at East Stroudsburg University.

Even if you don't know what it stands for, it's easy to read. We've all seen personalized license plates but have NO idea what it says, sometimes I wonder if they are trying to be sneaky and fool the DMV. So what is allowed when it comes to personalized license plates? Some of the answers may surprise you?

DMV Restrictions On Personalized License Plates

You can't make a plate that makes it seem like an official state vehicle

You won't be able to make a word by using a zero in between two letters

On the flip side, you can't use an "O" in between two numbers

You also can't combine a zero and "O" to make a word

If your plate is all letters, you can't have the letter "I" at the beginning or end

(This one should be obvious) Combinations that are offensive or obscene. Soooo no swear words

You can't have a letter-less plate

Plates that have six numbers and a letter slapped on the end are a no-go as well

Personalized License Plates You CAN'T Have In New York State The New York State Department Of Transportation has some pretty strict rules of what you can put on your license plates... and that includes those fun personalized ones you can get. But which ones are off limits?...

Those are just some of the restrictions on personalized plates, so before you submit your brilliant statement for everyone to enjoy, you may want to check out the complete list of restrictions.

How many of these Six Strange New York State Laws did you know about?