Peekskill Hiker Falls from Lake George’s Shelving Rock Falls in Fort Ann to His Death
A Peekskill man is dead after falling from a cliff on Thursday.
New York State Police say that they were called to Shelving Rock Falls at approximately 5:30pm on Thursday, January 20, 2022 for a report of a man who appeared dead.
Shelving Rock Falls is a waterfall located in the Lake George Wild Forest. The Lake George Wild Forest is located in the southeastern part of the Adirondack Park and encompasses parts of Warren, Washington, and Essex counties.
Hikers called police after seeing the man at the bottom of the cliff near the falls in the town of Fort Ann.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation describes the Shelving Rock area as "a part of the wild forest on the eastern shore of Lake George. The area includes primitive campsites along Shelving Rock and Dacy Clearing Roads and a day use area that extends along Shelving Rock Brook to Shelving Rock Bay on Lake George."
Troopers say they located the man when they arrived. He is being identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Gillen of Peekskill.
The NYSP says that, according to their preliminary investigation, it appears that Gillen died directly as a result of the fall.
Police say that although no outward signs of foul play were observed, the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information that may be useful to the investigation is asked to call police.