PBR Launches Two New Beers In Time For CNY Summer

Outside of Uncle Charlie and Saranac, PBR is always a solid choice to drink while out having fun during a Central New York summer. PBR has launched two new beers.

According to Delish.com , Pabst Blue Ribbon has officially released their non-alcoholic and now their Blue Ribbon Extra. The two options are out now:

The PBR Extra has 6.5 percent alcohol compared to the original which contains 4.7 percent in a black can. The non-alcoholic version comes without the iconic red ribbon label on the can. These two new Pabst Blue Ribbon Beers are now available wherever PBR is sold.