Listen to Paul McCartney’s New Song, ‘Get Enough’

Paul McCartney is starting off 2019 with a new song called "Get Enough," which arrives just four months after the release of his most recent album, Egypt Station .

The recording comes hot on the heels of last month's single release of the album track " Who Cares " and the anti-bullying video starring Emma Stone .

"Get Enough" is another of McCartney's more experimental works, starting off as a typically plaintive piano ballad, with the singer wistfully looking back. But the song soon reveals layers of electronically treated vocals. A second section includes wordless vocals more harmonically in line with what we expect from McCartney, but even that features a spoken-word passage beneath the surface.

You can listen to the song below.

McCartney co-produced the song with Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote the lyrics. While McCartney handled the bulk of the instruments, the other two artists are listed as associated performers and programmers.

"I hope everyone has a really brilliant New Year, with all the fab things they’ve hoped for coming true," McCartney said in a New Year's greeting to his fans. "And I hope things work out on all the political fronts -- that we get more peace than ever, people look after each other and we have a good time!"

McCartney will bring his Freshen Up tour to the U.S. on May 23 with a start date in New Orleans. He has shows booked through July 13. You can see them all at his website .